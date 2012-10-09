Kitten In Engine Survives Car Trip

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man was driving Route 1 in Beltsville, Maryland when a strange noise started coming from his car. The sound came from the engine in the moving car and it sounded like meow. The driver did the same thing as when you find a cat up a tree. He called the fire department. Inside the engine the fireman found a kitten, which has been named Columbo in honor of Columbus Day and which went home with one of its rescuers to live its remaining eight lives. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.