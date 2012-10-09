Field Report On World Cafe

Field Report founder and frontman Chris Porterfield assumed his music career was over after he left the Wisconsin band DeYarmond Edison, which also featured Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and several current members of Megafaun. Following the band's 2006 breakup, Porterfield started writing music for the first time, taking years to hone his skills.

In December 2011, Field Report finally recorded its meticulously crafted songs, which recall the works of Paul Simon and Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen. In this session, Porterfield talks with World Cafe's David Dye and performs songs from his new, self-titled collection of dark, poignant Americana.

This episode of World Cafe originally aired on Oct. 9, 2012.

