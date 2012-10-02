© 2021
'Fearless Felix' To Try To Break Sound Barrier

Published October 2, 2012 at 7:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with best wishes to Felix Baumgartner. He plans to ride a balloon to an altitude of 23 miles over New Mexico and then he will step out into the void. Fearless Felix will be wearing a pressurized suit like an astronaut and expects to break the sound barrier as he falls. He's being advised by a former NASA flight surgeon who lost his wife in a shuttle crash and who wants to improve astronauts' odds of surviving a future disaster. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.