More Positive News On Housing: Prices Rose For Third Straight Month

By Mark Memmott
Published September 25, 2012 at 9:34 AM EDT
A home for sale in Los Angeles last month.
Home prices rose in July from June by 1.5 percent in its 10-city index and 1.6 percent in the 20 major cities where it tracks changes, the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices report shows.

According to the report:

"For the third consecutive month, all 20 cities and both composites recorded positive monthly changes. It would have been a fourth had prices not fallen by 0.6% in Detroit back in April."

"All in all, we are more optimistic about housing. Upbeat trends continue," says economist David Blitzer, the chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
