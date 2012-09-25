© 2021
Crocodile Busts Out Of Airplane's Holding Bin

Published September 25, 2012 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you remember that movie "Snakes on a Plane." It became an Internet sensation for its ridiculous premise. Well, for those not familiar, I'll remind you. There are snakes on a plane. Well, now an incident on an Australian flight is begging for a sequel. A crocodile broke out of the plastic bin that was transporting it. Luckily, things turned out better for these passengers than for the travelers who encountered snakes on a plane. The crocodile never even got out of the baggage hold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.