Weight Watchers Introduces Diet Wine In U.K.

And today's last word in business is: red, white or diet - wine, that is.

Weight Watchers has announced a new line of reduced-alcohol wines soon to be available in the U.K., the wines billed in the trend of popular diet alcoholic drinks in the United States.

Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethany Frankel has had great success with her Skinny Girl cocktails, which debuted in 2009. Skinny Girls is selling over 100,000 cases of its low-calorie cocktails a year, reports the Wall Street Journal. And, of course, there's all those light beers out there.

INSKEEP: And this is not the first time Weight Watchers has added alcohol to its line-up. A German firm is already producing a series of wines featuring the point system that many American dieters are so familiar with.

The new U.K. wines come in several varieties. Help me with the French pronunciation here, Renee. There's a Shiraz?

MONTAGNE: Shiraz.

INSKEEP: To pair with spicy chicken dishes, a Sauvignon Blanc.

MONTAGNE: Sauvignon Blanc.

INSKEEP: Thank you very much.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: To serve like, roasted fish, and for dieters looking to celebrate the loss of a few pounds, a Sparkling Brut.

