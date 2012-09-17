Top Stories: Anti-American Protests; Trade Case Against China

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Rushdie Decries 'Mindset Of The Fanatic' That Sparks Anti-American Protests.

-- White House Launching Trade Complaints Against China.

-- Row Over Photos Of Topless Kate Lands In French Courts.

-- It's A Panda! Cub Is Born At National Zoo.

Other stories in the news:

-- Chicago Teachers' Strike Continues; "Mayor To Seek Legal Remedy." (Chicago Tribune)

-- "Japanese Firms Suspend Operations In China;" Moves By Panasonic, Canon And Sony Follow Anti-Japan Protests." (ZDNet)

-- "A Look Back At The Rise And Fall Of Occupy." (The Associated Press)

-- "AT&T Says Latest iPhone Sets New Sales Record." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- Space Shuttle Endeavour's Flight Delayed, "But Arrival In L.A. Remains On Schedule." (Los Angeles Times)

