South Korean Men Embrace Makeup, Skin Care

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. South Korea is a conservative society where men are dominant and also, wear lots of makeup. A market research firm finds that this one, small nation consumes more than 20 percent of the world's male skin-care products.

An AP reporter describes women applying lipstick to men, security guards behind layers of makeup, and male flight attendants attending makeup class. A popular South Korean catchphrase is: Appearance is power.

