Automakers Report Strong August Sales

GREENE: Automakers are proving to be a bright spot in a slow-growing economy. The major carmakers reported sales figures up in the month of August, and Chrysler lead the pack with a sales jump of 15 percent. One of Chrysler's big sellers was the Ram pickup truck, but the company also reported brisk sales of its new Dodge Dart compact. Ford got a boost from its pickup trucks and SUVs. Ford says its August sales were up 13 percent. GM said sales were up 10 percent, and the company, in part, credited their advertising during the London Olympics. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.