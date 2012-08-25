Handlebar Help In Rochester, N.Y.

R Community Bikes is a grassroots organization in Rochester that repairs and gives away bikes to people in need.

The vision and tireless work of Dan Lill has helped this group grow from a seasonal bike clinic in a soup kitchen parking lot — with two would-be bike mechanics — to a full fledged nonprofit with 50-60 active volunteer bike mechanics and a 6,000 square foot shop-and-warehouse that provides free repairs to the entire population.

Bill D'Anza is a retired mental health administrator. He volunteers for R Community Bikes and listens to WXXI.

