Saving Landmarks In Eldon, Iowa

From a volunteer pool of more than 30 — most past retirement age – friendly folks greet visitors at the American Gothic House Center.

Unpaid guides provide pitchforks so tourists can pose in front of the house that inspired Grant Wood's recognizable painting. And they dispense information about one of America's most celebrated artists.

Many of the same volunteers helped restore the Rock Island Railroad Depot. They are also saving McHaffery Opera House, staffing a food pantry and constantly cooking for fundraisers to preserve the heritage in this town of 900 residents in Southeast Iowa.

Brian Chambers is media coordinator for The American Gothic House Center and listens to KDWI.

