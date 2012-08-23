© 2021
Backpacks For Kids In Punta Gorda, Fla.

By Jon Rubin
Published August 23, 2012 at 7:00 AM EDT
Back Pack Kids in Punta Gorda.
Several years ago, Jolene Mowry, president of the Yah Yah Girls of Punta Gorda, heard about a program in another state that provided food on weekends to needy schoolchildren.

So every Friday since 2010, the Yah Yahs deliver backpacks full of healthy, non-perishable, child-friendly food to schools throughout Charlotte County. The packs are given to Back Pack Kidz who have been identified — by the principals and school nurses — as likely to be hungry on weekends.

Empty packs are picked up early the next week, and the process starts all over again.

Jon Rubin is a writer and producer who used to be an engineer at WOUB for All Things Considered. He now listens to WGCU.

Jon Rubin