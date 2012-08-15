To Gain Weight, NFL Player Eats 7,000 Calories A Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The Twitterverse is blowing up these days with a lot of talk of football, because its fans like me are very happy about the NFL season is getting close.

Here in Washington, D.C., fans are tweeting about Jordan Black. The Washington Redskins signed the offensive tackle during training camp and he has some work to do.

chowing down.

Jordan Black lost weight after a year out of the NFL so now he's trying to make up for it. He's consuming 7,000 calories a day.

GREENE: Seven thousand calories. When training camp started, he weighed about 270 pounds, and he's trying to get up to 290. He's now halfway there - throwing back eight protein shakes a day a whole lot of chocolate milk - 10 more pounds to go before the Redskins season opener on September the 9th.

MONTAGNE: Seven thousand calories may sound like a lot, but that's nothing for many Olympic athletes. American swimmer Michael Phelps made headlines back in 2008, when it was revealed he was consuming as many as 12,000 calories in a day.

