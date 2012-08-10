© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Goldman Sachs Won't Be Prosecuted In Fraud Probe

Published August 10, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Justice decision.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The U.S. Justice Department announced late last night that it is not pursing criminal charges against Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs or its employees. A Senate panel investigating the financial crisis had charged that Goldman bet against the same risky mortgage bundle it was also selling to clients. The Justice Department said in a statement it could not meet the burden of proof to bring a criminal case. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.