Britain To Get 24-Hour James Bond Channel

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is: shocking - positively shocking.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Any James Bond fan knows that's a line from (Singing) "Goldfinger."

It's what Bond says after electrocuting a henchmen in a bathtub.

MONTAGNE: Britain has the Olympics, and this fall, it will have a 24-hour James Bond channel. British broadcaster BSkyB is launching the channel for the month of October to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bond franchise.

INSKEEP: The channel will be called Sky Movies 007. The first movie it shows will, of course, be "Dr. No."

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "DR. NO")

SEAN CONNERY: (as James Bond) My name is Bond, James Bond. My instructions were implicit. I was to leave for Jamaica in two hours. License to kill.

MONTAGNE: That's Sean Connery as the very first Bond in the trailer for "Dr. No," released in 1962.

INSKEEP: The British 007 channel will show all of the original Bond films.

MONTAGNE: And that's the latest on the bond markets in NPR's business news from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

