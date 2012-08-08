Britain To Get 24-Hour James Bond Channel
And our last word in business is: shocking - positively shocking.
Any James Bond fan knows that's a line from (Singing) "Goldfinger."
It's what Bond says after electrocuting a henchmen in a bathtub.
MONTAGNE: Britain has the Olympics, and this fall, it will have a 24-hour James Bond channel. British broadcaster BSkyB is launching the channel for the month of October to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bond franchise.
INSKEEP: The channel will be called Sky Movies 007. The first movie it shows will, of course, be "Dr. No."
SEAN CONNERY: (as James Bond) My name is Bond, James Bond. My instructions were implicit. I was to leave for Jamaica in two hours. License to kill.
MONTAGNE: That's Sean Connery as the very first Bond in the trailer for "Dr. No," released in 1962.
INSKEEP: The British 007 channel will show all of the original Bond films.
MONTAGNE: And that's the latest on the bond markets in NPR's business news from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.
