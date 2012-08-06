Top Stories: Syria's Prime Minister Defects; Suspect ID'd In Wisconsin

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Syrian Prime Minister Defects In Major Blow To Assad Regime.

-- Sikh Temple Shooting Suspect Said To Be 'White Man In His 40s'.

-- Mars Rover Pulls Off High-Wire Landing.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Egypt Vows Crackdown On 'Infidels' After Border Massacre." (Reuters)

-- "Israeli Defense Chief Says Egypt Attack Was A 'Wake-Up Call.' " (The New York Times)

-- Mitt Romney Raised $101.3 Million In July, Second Straight Month Of More Than $100 Million. (Politico)

-- At Olympics, Hurdler Lolo Jones Advances To Semifinals. (NBC Sports)

