Top Stories: Syria's Prime Minister Defects; Suspect ID'd In Wisconsin
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Syrian Prime Minister Defects In Major Blow To Assad Regime.
-- Sikh Temple Shooting Suspect Said To Be 'White Man In His 40s'.
-- Mars Rover Pulls Off High-Wire Landing.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Egypt Vows Crackdown On 'Infidels' After Border Massacre." (Reuters)
-- "Israeli Defense Chief Says Egypt Attack Was A 'Wake-Up Call.' " (The New York Times)
-- Mitt Romney Raised $101.3 Million In July, Second Straight Month Of More Than $100 Million. (Politico)
-- At Olympics, Hurdler Lolo Jones Advances To Semifinals. (NBC Sports)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.