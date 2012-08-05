Let's Catch Up: 'Super Saturday' For Brits; 'World's Fastest Man' Coming Up

Good morning.

While Bill takes a much-deserved mid-Olympics day off, we'll aim to keep up with what's going on in London.

He already covered much of Saturday's big news, including American swimmer Michael Phelps' final race of his Olympic career (which brought Phelps an 18th gold medal for his part in the winning 4x100m medley relay). And Bill posted about the record that the U.S. women set in their 4x100m medley relay.

Also Saturday, the home team had a huge day. As Tom Goldman reported for Weekend Edition Sunday, Team Great Britain "snagged three track and field gold medals." And with another three wins on Saturday — in rowing and track cycling — it was Great Britain's "most successful day at an Olympics in 104 years," as the BBC says.

There's a lot going on today, of course.

This hour, the women's marathon will finish up. Later this morning (East Coast time, that is), there's the men's final in tennis. And then, around 4:45 p.m. ET, there's the most exciting sub-10 seconds in sports: the men's 100-meter final in track-and-field. That's when we learn who the latest "world's fastest man" is. Will it be Jamaica's Usain Bolt once again?

Saturday night, by the way, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women's 100-meter race in 10.75 seconds. American Carmelita Jeter was second.

