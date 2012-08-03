© 2021
'Tanning Mom' Has Given Up The Sun; She's Now Practically Pale

By Mark Memmott
Published August 3, 2012 at 8:12 AM EDT

The pictures do indeed tell the story.

Patricial Krentcil, the so-called tanning mom who couldn't stop trying to bronze her body and was accused of taking her 6-year-old daughter into a tanning booth (Krentcil says she didn't do that) has gone pale.

Patricia Krentcil on May 2 at a court hearing about a charge that she endangered her daughter by taking her into a tanning salon. Krentcil pleaded innocent.
Julio Cortez / AP
/
In Touch challenged her to quit, and "after an entire month out of the sun (real and artificial)" she's looking much different in a photo shoot for the magazine.

"I feel weird and pale," she tells In Touch.

She also claims she really has given up her obsession — mostly. In Touch says Krentcil admits she likely will "squeeze a tan in here or there."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
