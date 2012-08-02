© 2021
They Take The Cake In Boise, Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Emilie Ritter Saunders
Published August 2, 2012 at 7:00 AM EDT
<strong>Sweetness:</strong> Kathy Plaisance and about 50 other bakers use their skills to bring sweet treats to people who might otherwise be overlooked.
This month we are collecting your stories about the good things Americans are doing to make their community a better place. Some of your contributions will become blog posts and the project will end with a story that weaves together submissions to make a story of Americans by Americans for Americans.

As Kathy Plaisance drapes blue fondant over a freshly baked chocolate cake, she explains that no child should have a cake-less birthday. Plaisance oversees Community Cakes, a group of 50 volunteer bakers who deliver homemade birthday cakes to people who might otherwise not have one — in veterans' homes, hospice centers and foster homes across southwest Idaho.

Plaisance tears up remembering the time she delivered a Superman cake to a boy in foster care.

"He was ecstatic. He had never had a cake like that before," she says. "Those are the ones that get you, and make you want to keep doing it."

Emilie Ritter Saunders is a reporter for StateImpact Idaho/Boise State Public Radio.

