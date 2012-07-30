© 2021
Highlights Of Monday's Events From The London 2012 Olympics

By Bill Chappell
Published July 30, 2012 at 9:10 AM EDT
Australia's Jamie Dwyer, who scored three goals against South Africa in field hockey Monday, goes horizontal in London's Riverbank Arena. The South African goalie matched Dwyer's strategy, but Australia won, 6-0.
Swimming is again the big draw in the London 2012 Olympics today, with four gold-medal races scheduled. But gymnastics also has a big day. Competitions are being held in 22 sports Monday — meaning there are dozens of events vying for your attention. Below, we list the ones we'll be keeping a close eye on.

As always, we'll be reporting results and stories as they happen. So if you're someone who worries about spoilers and prefers to watch on tape-delay, steer clear of our Twitter feed... and possibly the entire Internet.

All times are EDT:

Swimming

  • 2:43 p.m. men's 200m freestyle final

  • 2:51 p.m. women's 100m backstroke final

  • 2:58 p.m. men's 100m backstroke final

  • 3:15 p.m. women's 100m breaststroke final

    • Gymnastics11:30 p.m. - The men's team final begins. The American squad of Danell Leyva, Jake Dalton, Jonathan Horton, and Sam Mikulak came out of the qualifying round with the highest score. But the scores don't carry over to the finals. They face Russia, Great Britain, China, Japan, and Germany.

    Other Sports

  • 10 a.m. - Diving: U.S. divers Boudia/ McCrory in men's synchronized 10m platform final

  • 11 a.m. - Judo: women's 57kg gold medal match

  • 11:10 a.m. - Judo: men's 73kg gold medal match

    • Preliminary Matches

  • 11:45 a.m. U.S. vs. Brazil in women's volleyball

  • 2:40 p.m. U.S. vs. Hungary in women's water polo

  • 4 p.m. - U.S. men's volleyball: Gibb and Rosenthal play Fualek and Prudel

  • 5:15 p.m. - U.S. women's basketball team plays Angola

  • 6 p.m. - U.S. women's volleyball: May-Treanor and Walsh-Jennings play Kolocova and Slukova

    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
