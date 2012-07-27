© 2021
Place All Metal Objects In The Tray, Please... Oh, Hi Kobe!

By Vickie Walton-James
Published July 27, 2012 at 10:14 AM EDT
As Team USA basketball player Kobe Bryant passed through a security checkpoint Friday, British soldiers were moved to relax a ban on photography in the area.
We ran into USA Men's basketball at the security sweep today. Yes, even big-time basketball players and coaches must suffer the indignity of the magnetometer. We were all making our way through security into the Main Press Center, where the team was about to meet journalists.

USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo, coach Mike Krzyzewski and much of the rest of the team seemed to have little trouble getting screened. Assistant coach Nate McMillan may have forgotten to empty his pockets, because he got the pat-down.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant posed for pictures with British soldiers, who broke their own rule against photography in the "mag and bag" area.

