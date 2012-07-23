Top Stories: Attacks In Iraq; Aurora Suspect Due In Court; Penn State Penalty

Good morning.

The nature of the news today has made the subjects of our early posts unfortunately grim:

-- Dozens Dead After Iraq's Bloodiest Day This Year.

-- 13 Reported Dead, 10 Injured After Pickup Crashes In Texas.

-- If Not For Jammed Gun, Officers' Sharp Eyes, More Might Have Died In Aurora.

We will look for ways to lighten things up a bit as the day continues.

Meanwhile, some of the other stories making headlines include:

-- "NCAA To Announce Penn State Sanctions." (Morning Edition)

-- "Syria Says It Won't Use Chemical Weapons To Stop Rebellion." (The New York Times)

-- "Beijing Rains Kills 37, Raise Infrastructure Debate." (The Associated Press)

-- "Bulgarian Police Widen Suicide Bombing Probe." (CNN.com)

-- Selloff In Spanish Bonds Underscores Fears "That The Country May Need A Formal Bailout." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Ernie Els Wins British Open After Adam Scott Collapse." (The Associated Press)

-- Bradley Wiggins Is First Brit To Win Tour De France. (BBC News)

