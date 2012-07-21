© 2021
Other Top Stories: Ferry Accident In Tanzania; More Fighting In Syria

By Mark Memmott
Published July 21, 2012 at 11:01 AM EDT

While the shooting rampage in Aurora, Colo., is dominating the news today, there are other headlines:

-- "146 Presumed Dead In Tanzania Ferry Accident." (The Associated Press)

-- "Syrian Forces Battle Rebels In Aleppo." (Reuters)

-- "Bulgaria Interior Minister: No Proof Yet Terrorist Sent By Hezbollah." (Haaretz)

-- "Air Force Instructor Convicted Of Rape." (The Associated Press)

-- "Japan To Probe Tepco Radiation Cover-up Claim." (BBC News)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
