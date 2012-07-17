Don't Try This At Home: Gun As A TV Remote

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Salem, Oregon police say a man turned off his TV using a different kind of remote - he was playing with a gun. He aimed the laser scope at the TV and pulled the trigger and discovered the gun was loaded. Nobody was hurt but neighbors called police about the bullet that came through their wall.

All of this brings to mind a firing range owner in Virginia who showed me a gun years ago. I asked where the safety was. He pointed to his head and said right here.