Top Stories: Romney, Obama Spar; Fierce Fighting In Damascus
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- New Week, Same Argument: Romney, Obama & Who's Being Dishonest.
-- Military Chief's Removal, Rise In Hemlines: Hopeful Signs In North Korea?
-- Retail Sales Dip For Third Straight Month, But Are Still Up From Year Earlier.
-- Here's A Scoop: When News Breaks, People Check YouTube For Videos.
Some other stories making news:
-- "Fierce Fighting In Damascus — Live Updates." (The Guardian)
-- Russian Foreign Minister Accuses West Of "Blackmail" Over Syrian Sanctions. (BBC News)
-- "Microsoft, NBC Call It Quits; Dissolve MSNBC.com." (The Associated Press)
-- Egyptian Protesters Chant "Monica, Monica, Monica," Throw Tomatoes And Shoes As Secretary Of State Clinton's Motorcade Passes. (CNN.com)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.