For Some British Creatures, Wet Conditions 'Almost Apocalyptic'

Record rainfall in England has battered some wildlife. The country's National Trust says the conditions — record rain in April and June and a very wet July — has been "almost apocalyptic."

Here's how the BBC describes the situation:

"The breeding season has been particularly catastrophic, with sea birds being blown off cliffs by gales and garden birds unable to find food for their young.

"Adult terns nesting in Strangford Lough, in Northern Ireland, have struggled to keep eggs and chicks dry and warm - potentially wiping out common, Arctic and Sandwich tern fledglings from the site this year.

"Relentless wet weather has also devastated puffin colonies on the Farne Islands - which are managed by the National Trust - with 90% of burrows lost on Brownsman Island, and puffins drowned in about half of burrows left flooded on other islands."

Now that we've depressed you on a Monday, there is some good news to tell you about... if you like slugs.

The Guardian reports that slugs and snails are thriving in gardens and "bracken, nettles and brambles are all doing well in the countryside."

The National Trust adds that bats have also been battered, because there are shortages of caterpillars and winged insects.

That said, wild orchids are having a great summer.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.