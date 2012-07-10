© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Judge: Samsung's Galaxy Tab Not As 'Cool' As iPad

By Steve Henn
Published July 10, 2012 at 2:03 AM EDT
Samsung won a victory Monday in its global patent war with Apple. The British judge said Samsung's Galaxy Tab (right) is "not as cool" as the iPad (left).
Samsung won a victory Monday in its global patent war with Apple. The British judge said Samsung's Galaxy Tab (right) is "not as cool" as the iPad (left).

Samsung won a victory in Britain on Monday in its global patent war with Apple over the designs for its tablet computers.

A British judge ruled Samsung's Galaxy Tablets do not infringe on any of Apple's designs for the iPad.

Samsung, however, may have mixed feelings about this decision.

According to Judge Colin Birss, Samsung's Galaxy tablets are not cool enough to be confused with the iPad or violate any of Apple's design patents.

The ruling was a legal victory for Samsung, but if this were a consumer review, it would have been a bloodbath.

Birss said Samsung's Galaxy tablets "do not have the same understated and extreme simplicity which is possessed by the Apple design."

He elaborated they are simply "not as cool."

"I've never actually seen a holding that one side's product is per se cool, until now," says Marty Schwimmer, an intellectual property law expert.

He says the judge may have handed Samsung a legal victory, but he gave Apple a new advertising slogan: "Cool by judicial decree."

Apple and Samsung are still engaged in legal disputes over tablets around the world, but Schwimmer doubts Samsung will try to export the argument that it's simply not cool enough to have copied Apple's designs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Henn
Steve Henn is NPR's technology correspondent based in Menlo Park, California, who is currently on assignment with Planet Money. An award winning journalist, he now covers the intersection of technology and modern life - exploring how digital innovations are changing the way we interact with people we love, the institutions we depend on and the world around us. In 2012 he came frighteningly close to crashing one of the first Tesla sedans ever made. He has taken a ride in a self-driving car, and flown a drone around Stanford's campus with a legal expert on privacy and robotics.
See stories by Steve Henn