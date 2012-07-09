Romney Raised $106 Million In June; Obama Raised $71 Million

For the second month in a row, Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney and his party have raised more money than the Democratic incumbent, President Obama.

Romney and his fellow Republicans hauled in $106 million in June for his presidential campaign, well above the $71 million raised by the president's campaign and Democrats. Both campaigns released their fundraising figures for the month earlier today.

NPR's S.V. Date tells our Newscast Desk that the Romney total is "a new record for Republican presidential candidates" and suggests that the former Massachusetts governor "has been able to wipe out Mr. Obama's cash-on-hand advantage."

According to Politico, Obama campaign chief operating officer Ann Marie Habershaw says in an email to supporters that:

The good news is "June was our best fundraising month yet." The bad news is "we still got beat. Handily. Romney and the RNC pulled in a whopping $106 million."

In May, as we previously reported, "Romney and his fellow Republicans report raising more than $76 million last month, topping the $60 million collected by President Obama and the Democratic Party."

As Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz has reported, liberal superPACs that support the president are also lagging behind their conservative competitors.

