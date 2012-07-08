© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Federer Dashes UK Hopes With Wimbledon Win

By Melisa Goh
Published July 8, 2012 at 2:24 PM EDT
Roger Federer of Switzerland (left) and Andy Murray of Great Britain hold up their trophies after the men's singles final match at Wimbledon Sunday.
Roger Federer of Switzerland (left) and Andy Murray of Great Britain hold up their trophies after the men's singles final match at Wimbledon Sunday.

Collapsing to the ground, Switzerland's Roger Federer rolled right back up with a look of joy Sunday as he took in his record-tying seventh title at the All England Club. He beat Britain's Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that electrified fans and came close to giving the U.K. its first Wimbledon men's singles title since 1936.

This makes Federer's 17th Grand Slam title in what The New York Times calls "something of a dream final, featuring one player attempting to elevate himself to higher levels than anyone has achieved, while the other hoped to finally pull his country off the mat." The Telegraph has more:

"It was a momentous win for Roger Federer, who tied Pete Sampras with seven Wimbledon titles and extended his overall grand slam record to 17."

Brits took Murray's hard-won loss with pride, cheering him stoutly as he accepted his runner-up prize — tearfully, as The Wall Street Journal reports. This was his fourth chance at a Grand Slam title. "I'm getting closer," he told the crowd as they poured on the affection.

"He lost to a better player today," wrote tennis champ and BBC commentator Boris Becker. "Most successful tennis player of all time and there's no shame in losing to Roger Federer."

Today's match was the crowning climax to a weekend that offered all the excitement any Wimbledon fan could ask for.

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after her women's singles final match victory on Saturday at Wimbledon.
Julian Finney / Getty Images
/
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after her women's singles final match victory on Saturday at Wimbledon.

Saturday belonged to Serena Williams, who confirmed a resounding comeback with not one, but two Wimbledon titles.

Little more than six hours after taking the women's singles title against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, she teamed up with sister Venus to clinch the doubles. The Telegraph notes Serena Williams is the "first woman since Martina Navratilova to seize the Rosewater Dish past the age of 30."

"I'm like a fine wine," she said, with her usual coquettishness. "I keep getting better with age."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melisa Goh
See stories by Melisa Goh