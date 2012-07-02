Top Stories: Power Still Out After Derecho; Syrian Bloodshed Continues
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- No Power? No A.C.? You Don't Have To Tell Us About It (But We Hope You Do).
-- Finally, 'Some Good News' About Colorado Springs Wildfire.
-- Mexico's PRI Rises From 'Death Bed' With Return To Power.
-- Word Of The Day: 'Derecho'.
Other stories in the news:
-- "New Attempt To End Syrian Bloodshed Brings Optimism, Doubt." (CNN.com)
-- "Barclays Chairman Quits Over Rate-Fixing Scandal." (Reuters)
-- "Apple Pays $60 Million To End China iPad Fight With Proview." (Bloomberg Businessweek)
-- "Spain Rips Italy For Euro Crown" In Soccer. (ESPN.com)
-- Tiger Woods Wins The Tournament He Hosts; "Is Looking For Much More In The Near Future." (Washington Post columnist Tom Boswell)
