Orbitz Shows Mac Users More Expensive Options

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Some consumers are paying premium rates for lodging. Our last word in business today - MacBook markup.

The Wall Street Journal reports that visitors to the online travel agency Orbitz see different results depending on what kind of computer they're using.

Users of Apple computers are beginning to see more expensive options than those who search for accommodations using a PC. That's because Orbitz noticed a trend in its data. Mac owners tend to spend an average of $20 to $30 more per night when booking a hotel room. So Orbitz decided to tailor their results accordingly. Mac users will see pricier boutique hotels in their search results. Which means if you have a Mac, you may want to borrow a friend's PC to book your next vacation.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.