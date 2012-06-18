Taco Bell Hoax Upsets Small Alaska Town

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer with sad news for Alaskans craving tacos. The town of Bethel has a population of 6,000, can only be reached by boat or plane and apparently misses its fast food. Flyers posted last week promised a new Taco Bell. Sadly it was what the Anchorage Daily News called an evil hoax. Taco Bell has no plans for Bethel, but there is a store 400 miles away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.