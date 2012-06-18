© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Taco Bell Hoax Upsets Small Alaska Town

Published June 18, 2012 at 6:42 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer with sad news for Alaskans craving tacos. The town of Bethel has a population of 6,000, can only be reached by boat or plane and apparently misses its fast food. Flyers posted last week promised a new Taco Bell. Sadly it was what the Anchorage Daily News called an evil hoax. Taco Bell has no plans for Bethel, but there is a store 400 miles away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.