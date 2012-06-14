Gym Manager Booby-Traps Locker To Catch Thief

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Thieves have been breaking into gym lockers and stealing wallets at Vita Fitness in Washington, D.C., so manager Chris Kopp posted a sign reminding people about the surveillance cameras in the locker room. But as NBC 4 reports, Kopp went further. He slapped a flimsy lock on one locker and rigged it so flour would poof out on the person who opened it. Sure enough, a would-be thief took the bait and got covered in flour. Did that make it a white collar crime? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.