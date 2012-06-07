Bicyclist Rides Super Tall Bike Around Cuba

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The streets of Havana are a vision of vintage with their big 1950s American cars filling the narrow streets. So it makes sense to get above it all, exactly what Felix Guirola is doing on his 13-foot-tall bicycle. Perched on his homemade bike, he can peer over buses and into second-story windows. Red lights do pose a challenge, but he told the AP he manages to scramble down. And while he's riding, there's a great breeze. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.