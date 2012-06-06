PHOTOS: The Enterprise Travels Up The Hudson River To Its New Home
The shuttle Enterprise made a incredible trip up the Hudson River by barge, today. The shuttle was framed by New York City's skyline and eventually it will be hoisted from the barge to its new home at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
Here are some pictures from the Enterprise's journey:
1 of 5 — A flotilla surrounds NASA space shuttle Enterprise as it is carried by barge up the Hudson River en route to its permanent home at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
2 of 5 — The Enterprise was only used for atmospheric testing.
Stan Honda / AFP/Getty Images
3 of 5 — NASA's space shuttle program came to an end in August, 2011, after 30 years of service.
Andrew Burton / Getty Images
4 of 5 — The Enterprise will be hoisted by crane onto the flight deck of the retired Intrepid aircraft carrier.
Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images
5 of 5 — The shuttle was navigated through Coney Island and Staten Island from Jersey City.
Stan Honda / AFP/Getty Images