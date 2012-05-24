'Tebowing' Move Not Appreciated At Graduation

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A senior at Fort Myers Catholic School in Florida got in trouble for Tebowing at graduation. Chuck Shriner was about to receive his diploma when he dropped to one knee and struck the praying pose made famous by quarterback Tim Tebow. Shriner won a $5 bet with friends, but lost the chance to get his diploma on stage. He also had to clean the gym, a punishment that was his mother's idea. As he told the Naples News: She was mad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.