Supreme Court Lets Stand Music Download Verdict

Now, if you should download that new album today and do it without paying you should not expect legal cover from the United States Supreme Court. The court has refused to hear the case of a former college student who was sued for illegal downloading. Joel Tenenbaum was charged with failing to pay for 30 songs he obtained in 2007 from an unlicensed file sharing service. He was ordered to pay damages of $675,000. He's argued that current copyright laws are outdated and unconstitutional. He's one of thousands of people sued for sharing music in the last decade, though only two cases have gone to trial.

