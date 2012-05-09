French Artist's Painting Sells for $36 Million

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Carefully note the technique of the late French artist Yves Klein. He made his project with water, a blow torch and two models. The women pressed their wet figures against a fire-resistant board, then stepped away. Afterward, Klein torched the board, an effect that left behind blurry silhouettes of models. This artwork, called FC1, sold, yesterday at Christie's in New York, and the anonymous buyer paid more than $36 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.