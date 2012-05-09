© 2021
Toyota Predicts Big Profits This Year

Published May 9, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Toyota bouncing back.

GREENE: The Japanese automaker Toyota announced today that their January to March profits quadrupled over last year to $1.5 billion. The company struggled with production after last year's earthquake and tsunami caused huge delays at its factories. With production back to normal, Toyota expects this to be its most profitable year since before the global financial crisis. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.