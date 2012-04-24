Canadian Cow Is Quite The Milk Producer

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with the story of a true dairy queen. A Canadian cow has made the Guinness Book of World Records for most milk produced in a lifetime. The Ottawa Citizen reports the cow has produced over 57,000 gallons - more than six times the average - enough for every person in Ottawa to enjoy a glass. The cow's owner compared the record to that most sacred of Canadian honors. For us, he says, it's like winning the Stanley Cup. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.