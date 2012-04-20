Justin Knapp Makes History On Wikipedia

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary. There's a good chance you've seen the work of 30-year-old Justin Knapp, even if you've never heard of him. That's because he's a prolific editor on Wikipedia. In fact, he just became the first Wikipedia user to make one million edits. But Knapp may be a dying breed. Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales says the number of editors contributing to the online encyclopedia is on the decline. Apparently they've all grown up and found better things to do with their time.