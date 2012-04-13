Gotye On World Cafe

Our Vintage Cafe today is from 2012, the year the Melbourne, Australia-based artist Gotye's world-wide smash "Somebody That I Used To Know" was everywhere. The single has sold more than 30 million copies.

As we found out in this interview, Gotye is a fascinating guy. Born in Bruges, Belgium, Gotye, whose given name is Wally DeBacker, settled in Melbourne and actually had a pretty good career going for himself before his hit with the New Zealand-based co-singer Kimbra. His previous album won five ARIA awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammy, a year before Making Mirrors was released. We'll give "Somebody I Used To Know" another listen on this Vintage Cafe.

This segment originally aired on April 13, 2012.

