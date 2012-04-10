Microsoft To Buy Patents From AOL For $1.1 Billion

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Moving on to another billion-dollar tech deal, Microsoft has agreed to pay AOL over $1 billion for hundreds of patents. Microsoft outbid several rivals, including Amazon and eBay, in the deal which saw AOL's stock price jump by over 40 percent. The over 800 patents include Internet, search, email and customized advertising, and are seen as a push by Microsoft into the lucrative smartphone and tablet market.

