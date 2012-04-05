No One's Claimed Mega Millions Win, Maryland Lottery Official Says

We still don't know who bought the three winning tickets in Friday's $656 million Mega Millions lottery drawing — one in Illinois, one in Kansas and one in Maryland.

And we still don't know what's going on with Mirlande Wilson, the Maryland woman who has made headlines by claiming to have purchased a big winner, but who hasn't yet provided any proof.

What we do know is that Stephen Martino, director of the Maryland Lottery, just told reporters that no one has come forward to claim they bought that state's winner — and no one claiming to represent such a person has contacted the lottery.

The winner has until Sept. 28 to come forward, Martino said.

