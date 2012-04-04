Baylor Women Are Perfectly Great; Finish Season 40-0, Win NCAA Title

Looking not just to win the NCAA Division I women's basketball championship, but also to be the first team to win 40 games in one season and to do it without a single loss on the way, the Baylor Lady Bears achieved all that last night with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame.

Superstar Brittney Griner again led Baylor. She had 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

On Morning Edition, NPR's Tom Goldman said Griner — "a 6-foot, 8-inch phenom" — was just too much for Notre Dame. She was named the tournament's outstanding player.

