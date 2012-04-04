© 2021
Baylor Women Are Perfectly Great; Finish Season 40-0, Win NCAA Title

By Mark Memmott
Published April 4, 2012 at 7:05 AM EDT
Brittney Griner (#42) of the Baylor Lady Bears blocks a shot attempt by Kayla McBride (#23) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during Tuesday night's NCAA Division I women's basketball championship game in Denver.
Looking not just to win the NCAA Division I women's basketball championship, but also to be the first team to win 40 games in one season and to do it without a single loss on the way, the Baylor Lady Bears achieved all that last night with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame.

Superstar Brittney Griner again led Baylor. She had 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

On Morning Edition, NPR's Tom Goldman said Griner — "a 6-foot, 8-inch phenom" — was just too much for Notre Dame. She was named the tournament's outstanding player.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
