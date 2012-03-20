Southern Miss Revokes Scholarships Of Band Members For 'Green Card' Chant

The University of Southern Mississippi announced that it took disciplinary action against five of its pep band members today.

The five students were involved in one of the more controversial moments of the NCAA tournament, when they chanted "Where's your green card?" as Angel Rodriguez, a Latino player from Kansas State, took a free throw.

In a statement, the university didn't name the five students but said their pep band scholarships had been revoked, they have been removed from the band and they will be required to take a two-hour cultural sensitivity training course.

"The students have been forthcoming, cooperative, contrite and sincerely remorseful. They acted rashly and inappropriately, and now see the gravity of their words and actions," Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Joe Paul said in statement. "This is a teachable moment, not only for these students but for our entire student body and those who work with them."

