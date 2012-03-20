NYTimes.com Cuts Free Articles To 10 Per Month, From 20

To "strengthen our ability to continue providing the world's most insightful and investigative reporting in journalism," The New York Times says that starting in April it will limit non-paying NYTimes.com visitors to 10 free articles per month, down from the current 20.

The Times adds that:

"We think 10 articles a month, plus free access to our home page, strikes a better balance between visiting and subscribing. Most of our readers will continue to enjoy their Times experience without interruption. At the same time, the change provides us with an opportunity to convince another segment of our audience that what The Times has to offer is worth paying for."

As CNet News points out, "in the last year since they've been available, 454,000 subscriptions have been purchased for access to The New York Times and the International Herald Tribune."

There are various subscription plans for Times.com, costing from $3.75 per week to $8.75 per week. Print subscribers get free access.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.