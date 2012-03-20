© 2021
NYTimes.com Cuts Free Articles To 10 Per Month, From 20

By Mark Memmott
Published March 20, 2012 at 1:20 PM EDT

To "strengthen our ability to continue providing the world's most insightful and investigative reporting in journalism," The New York Times says that starting in April it will limit non-paying NYTimes.com visitors to 10 free articles per month, down from the current 20.

The Times adds that:

"We think 10 articles a month, plus free access to our home page, strikes a better balance between visiting and subscribing. Most of our readers will continue to enjoy their Times experience without interruption. At the same time, the change provides us with an opportunity to convince another segment of our audience that what The Times has to offer is worth paying for."

As CNet News points out, "in the last year since they've been available, 454,000 subscriptions have been purchased for access to The New York Times and the International Herald Tribune."

There are various subscription plans for Times.com, costing from $3.75 per week to $8.75 per week. Print subscribers get free access.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
