Pope Benedict Has His Own Custom Cologne

Pope Benedict has something of a reputation for style. He's been seen wearing Gucci sunglasses and his red Prada loafers earned him the title of Accessorizer of the Year by Esquire. Now the pope has his own scent. An Italian perfume maker was commissioned by the Vatican to create the custom cologne. The exact formula is top secret, but it's rumored to have hints of lime, verbena and grass, presumably reflecting the pontiff's love of nature.