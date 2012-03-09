Oregon Man Stopped For Speeding 3 Times In 1 Hour

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jose Romeo-Valenzuela can at least claim he was trying to be responsible. Oregon police stopped him three times for speeding in an hour. The first time, he was driving 105 miles per hour. The second time he was a bit safer, driving 98. The third time, he was merely driving 92. He faces $2,000 in tickets, but says he had a reason to speed. He was trying to get to court, where he faced drug possession charges.