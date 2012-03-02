© 2021
Dentist Wins Bid For Elvis Presley's Crown

Published March 2, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business this morning is: crowning achievement. At an auction in the U.K. last week, a dentist from Alberta, Canada, paid $10,000 for a crown that once belonged to The King himself: Elvis Presley.

The crown is actually the kind you wear on a tooth. That isn't the only dental collectible this dentist has paid top dollar for. He shelled out $31,000 for a rotten tooth that belonged to John Lennon. He says his waiting room is starting to look like a Hard Rock Cafe, but it's good for business.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: And that is the business news, from NPR News. This is MORNING EDITION. I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.